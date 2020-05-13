Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Boosts Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.6% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $2,572,048,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5,464.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $435,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,621 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,886 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 782.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $391,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $194,314,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $104.56 on Wednesday. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $188.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.07.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.