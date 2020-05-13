Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Acquires 40,425 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,425 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.5% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $129,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after buying an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,375.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,228.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,324.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Aegis upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price objective (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,503.15.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

