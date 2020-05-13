MetaMorph (METM) Price Down 16% Over Last 7 Days

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. During the last week, MetaMorph has traded 16% lower against the dollar. MetaMorph has a market cap of $55,389.27 and $16,060.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMorph token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, BitMart, LATOKEN and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00043482 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.89 or 0.03621530 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00056251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00031504 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001918 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011105 BTC.

MetaMorph Token Profile

METM is a token. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,292,468 tokens. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro. The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, BiteBTC, LATOKEN, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

