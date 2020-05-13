Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $294,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,503.15.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,375.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $938.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,228.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,324.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.