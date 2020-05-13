Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Issues Earnings Results

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Mimecast’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Mimecast updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

MIME stock opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -363.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $54.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.78.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 8,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $372,152.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $1,246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,521,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,171,274. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,806 shares of company stock valued at $4,050,852 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MIME shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Mimecast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their target price on Mimecast from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mimecast from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Mimecast from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Mimecast from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.89.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

