Movado Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MOV)

Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,487 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,742% compared to the typical volume of 135 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 44,735 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOV stock opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. Movado Group has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $35.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.25 million, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Movado Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Movado Group will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

