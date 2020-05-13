Msci (NYSE:MSCI) Sets New 12-Month High at $347.38

Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $347.38 and last traded at $346.93, with a volume of 27269 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $333.58.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Msci from $299.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.89.

Get Msci alerts:

The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $304.50 and its 200 day moving average is $278.18.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.36 million. Msci had a net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 286.63%. Msci’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 1,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total transaction of $545,076.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 290,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,306,733.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,903 shares of company stock worth $2,123,051 in the last ninety days. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Msci in the fourth quarter worth about $1,706,000. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Msci by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Msci by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Msci in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Msci during the 4th quarter worth $393,000. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Msci (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.