M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock Holdings Lifted by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,120,000 after buying an additional 26,622 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 223.4% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,375,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,139,000 after purchasing an additional 584,351 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in M&T Bank by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courant Investment Management LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Courant Investment Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $176.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.95.

Shares of MTB opened at $95.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.52 and its 200-day moving average is $145.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $174.93.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

