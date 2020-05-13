MTBC (MTBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect MTBC to post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. MTBC has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). MTBC had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $15.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 million. On average, analysts expect MTBC to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MTBC stock opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $78.83 million, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.99. MTBC has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $7.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTBC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MTBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of MTBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

In other MTBC news, insider Shruti H. Patel sold 11,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $60,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bill Korn sold 4,835 shares of MTBC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $35,585.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,007.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,117 shares of company stock worth $500,283. Company insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

