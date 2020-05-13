Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $374,741,000 after buying an additional 658,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,654,000 after purchasing an additional 269,954 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,462,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,225,000 after purchasing an additional 936,946 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,524,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,655,000 after purchasing an additional 295,076 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP E Ted Botner acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 44,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,375.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neal E. Schmale acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 176,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,826.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 127,765 shares of company stock worth $807,201. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUR opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 3.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $28.43.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 114.94%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MUR. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $27.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.59.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

