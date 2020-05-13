Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 62.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Murphy USA worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Murphy USA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in Murphy USA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Murphy USA by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Murphy USA by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Murphy USA by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA stock opened at $112.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00. Murphy USA Inc has a 12-month low of $78.75 and a 12-month high of $121.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.86.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.25.

Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

