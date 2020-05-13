Myokardia Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 7,550 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 811% compared to the average volume of 829 call options.

In other news, CFO Taylor C. Harris sold 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $61,321.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,833.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $292,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,305 shares of company stock worth $595,647. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Myokardia by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,414,000 after acquiring an additional 19,603 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Myokardia by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,929,000 after acquiring an additional 75,900 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Myokardia during the 4th quarter worth about $74,665,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Myokardia by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,080,000 after purchasing an additional 14,185 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Myokardia during the 4th quarter worth about $53,182,000.

Shares of MYOK opened at $112.29 on Wednesday. Myokardia has a 12 month low of $42.65 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 2.13.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.14). Research analysts forecast that Myokardia will post -5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MYOK shares. ValuEngine raised Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Myokardia from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Myokardia from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Myokardia from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.64.

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

