Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stake Boosted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Nasdaq worth $15,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.9% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Nasdaq by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,362,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Nasdaq by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $108.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75. Nasdaq Inc has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $120.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.43 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.94%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $301,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bjorn Sibbern sold 3,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total value of $334,783.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,528.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Nasdaq from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $128.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.78.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

