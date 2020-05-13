National CineMedia, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

National CineMedia has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years. National CineMedia has a payout ratio of 584.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect National CineMedia to earn $0.22 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 345.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $254.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.09.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $64.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. National CineMedia’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 166,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $421,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,896,343 shares of company stock valued at $7,796,186. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NCMI. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $10.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Benchmark downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

