Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NAVB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NAVB) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NAVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $2.06.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.

