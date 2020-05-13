New Senior Investment Group Inc (SNR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 4th

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 19th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th.

New Senior Investment Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 37.0% per year over the last three years. New Senior Investment Group has a dividend payout ratio of -56.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect New Senior Investment Group to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.1%.

NYSE:SNR opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.14. New Senior Investment Group has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The stock has a market cap of $240.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.72.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. New Senior Investment Group had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $86.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Senior Investment Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

SNR has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. New Senior Investment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

In related news, Director Robert F. Savage, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of New Senior Investment Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 98,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,222.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Savage, Jr. purchased 89,500 shares of New Senior Investment Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $572,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 98,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,806.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 199,500 shares of company stock worth $1,142,600 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

