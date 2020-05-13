Nice (NICE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $431.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.13 million. Nice had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 13.03%. On average, analysts expect Nice to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NICE stock opened at $175.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.19. Nice has a 1 year low of $110.59 and a 1 year high of $183.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on Nice from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nice from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Nice from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.09.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

