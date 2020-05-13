Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NCLH opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.91. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $59.78.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $58.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cfra upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.93.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

