Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

NTR has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $49.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Nutrien from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens cut Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $34.61 on Monday. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $55.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.01. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nutrien will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 39.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 18,262 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 19.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 42,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,712,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,061,000 after buying an additional 51,290 shares in the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $2,803,000. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $4,371,000. 64.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

