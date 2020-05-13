Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) Shares Acquired by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,589 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OCSI. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 643,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 146,748 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 158,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 18,602 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,646,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 94,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 19,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Oaktree Strategic Income alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 7,394 shares of Oaktree Strategic Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $61,813.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,080,543 shares in the company, valued at $42,473,339.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mathew Pendo acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $30,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,272.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 29,845 shares of company stock worth $219,105 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oaktree Strategic Income stock opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $169.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.57. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $8.69.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 million. Oaktree Strategic Income had a negative net margin of 120.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. Research analysts expect that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio is 86.11%.

Several research analysts have commented on OCSI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

About Oaktree Strategic Income

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.