Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Trading Up 22.6%

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (TSE:ONC)’s stock price was up 22.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.07 and last traded at C$2.93, approximately 530,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 364,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $89.33 million and a P/E ratio of -1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.54.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.11). As a group, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile (TSE:ONC)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

