ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 59.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,569 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,086,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 345.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OGS. Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.86.

OGS opened at $77.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. ONE Gas Inc has a 12-month low of $63.67 and a 12-month high of $96.97.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.06). ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

In other ONE Gas news, Director John William Gibson bought 3,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $260,307.06. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

