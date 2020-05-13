One Stop Systems (OSS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. One Stop Systems has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. One Stop Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 million. On average, analysts expect One Stop Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

OSS opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. One Stop Systems has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $31.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.92.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OSS shares. ValuEngine downgraded One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on One Stop Systems in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.42.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.