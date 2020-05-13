OneConnect Financial Technology Co. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. (NASDAQ:OCFT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.15). KeyCorp has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for OneConnect Financial Technology’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. OneConnect Financial Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.55.

OneConnect Financial Technology stock opened at $13.12 on Monday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $109.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.14 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCFT. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the fourth quarter worth $52,156,000. Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,646,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the fourth quarter worth $13,628,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,523,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the first quarter valued at about $6,550,000.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. operates as a technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail banking risk-management, SME banking risk management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

