Oppenheimer Comments on Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report issued on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CCRN. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

Shares of CCRN opened at $5.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $13.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average is $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $232.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.01 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Kevin Cronin Clark bought 22,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.66 per share, with a total value of $173,123.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,924.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Dircks bought 4,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $32,283.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 154,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,787.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 27,894 shares of company stock worth $212,317 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 17.9% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,047,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,803,000 after acquiring an additional 311,030 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 226,930 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 373,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 218,821 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 9.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,757,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,847,000 after purchasing an additional 150,927 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $888,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

