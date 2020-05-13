Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 95.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLUE. Stifel Nicolaus raised bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on bluebird bio from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on bluebird bio from $92.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.06.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $56.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day moving average of $73.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $143.98.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.05) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $21.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 51.23% and a negative net margin of 1,767.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.99) EPS. Analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $113,612.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joanne Smith-Farrell sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $25,494.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,515.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

