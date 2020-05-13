Oppenheimer Reaffirms Buy Rating for Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Solar Senior Capital’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SUNS. ValuEngine lowered Solar Senior Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solar Senior Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded Solar Senior Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Solar Senior Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of Solar Senior Capital stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.01 million, a P/E ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.79. Solar Senior Capital has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $18.29.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $8.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 million. Solar Senior Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 16.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Solar Senior Capital in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Solar Senior Capital by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Solar Senior Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Solar Senior Capital by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Solar Senior Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

