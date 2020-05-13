Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Stock Price Down 6.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) shares traded down 6.6% during trading on Monday after Barclays downgraded the stock from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Barclays now has a $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00. Orion Engineered Carbons traded as low as $7.58 and last traded at $8.04, 976,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 39% from the average session volume of 700,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

OEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, VP Patrick F. Tuttle bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $59,287.50. Also, insider Michael Reers bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $56,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,391.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 14,850 shares of company stock valued at $184,862 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 53.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 0.9% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,596,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,909,000 after buying an additional 13,694 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 98.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 485,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 241,614 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average of $14.76. The stock has a market cap of $520.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.81.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 66.08% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

