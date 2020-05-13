Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 171,600 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the April 15th total of 133,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Paramount Gold Nevada stock. Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Emerald Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Paramount Gold Nevada at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PZG shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.70 price objective on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paramount Gold Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of PZG stock opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $1.38.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Sleeper gold project that comprises 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

