Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) vs. Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) Critical Comparison

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) and Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Parsley Energy and Royal Dutch Shell, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parsley Energy 0 4 18 0 2.82 Royal Dutch Shell 1 13 6 0 2.25

Parsley Energy presently has a consensus price target of $16.41, suggesting a potential upside of 82.93%. Royal Dutch Shell has a consensus price target of $64.33, suggesting a potential upside of 99.73%. Given Royal Dutch Shell’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Royal Dutch Shell is more favorable than Parsley Energy.

Dividends

Parsley Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Royal Dutch Shell pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. Parsley Energy pays out 17.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Royal Dutch Shell pays out 79.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.1% of Parsley Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Royal Dutch Shell shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of Parsley Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Royal Dutch Shell shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Parsley Energy and Royal Dutch Shell’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parsley Energy $1.96 billion 1.89 $175.21 million $1.12 8.01 Royal Dutch Shell $352.11 billion 0.37 $15.84 billion $4.04 7.97

Royal Dutch Shell has higher revenue and earnings than Parsley Energy. Royal Dutch Shell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Parsley Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Parsley Energy and Royal Dutch Shell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parsley Energy -151.11% 5.52% 3.63% Royal Dutch Shell 3.00% 7.35% 3.50%

Volatility and Risk

Parsley Energy has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Dutch Shell has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market. The company also markets and trades natural gas, LNG, crude oil, electricity, carbon-emission rights; and markets and sells liquefied natural gas as a fuel for heavy-duty vehicles and marine vessels. In addition, it trades in and refines crude oil and other feed stocks, such as gasoline, diesel, heating oil, aviation fuel, marine fuel, biofuel, lubricants, bitumen, and sulphur; produces and sells petrochemicals; and manages oil sands activities. Further, the company produces base chemicals comprising ethylene, propylene, and aromatics, as well as intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomer, propylene oxide, solvents, detergent alcohols, ethylene oxide, and ethylene glycol. Royal Dutch Shell plc was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in The Hague, the Netherlands.

