Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys New Position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Docusign during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,246,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Docusign by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Docusign by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 205,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,014,000 after acquiring an additional 37,691 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Docusign by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 15,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Docusign by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 29,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU opened at $120.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.73. Docusign Inc has a 52 week low of $43.13 and a 52 week high of $123.79.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 27.13% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Docusign from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Docusign from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Docusign to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.44.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $153,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 477,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,736,009.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 372,351 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $29,266,788.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,828.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 751,005 shares of company stock worth $61,883,117 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

