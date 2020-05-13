Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Decreases Stock Holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,516,000 after buying an additional 61,307 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 652.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total value of $43,461.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,062,190.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew W. Foehr bought 7,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.47 per share, for a total transaction of $104,545.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,179.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 24,048 shares of company stock worth $257,359 and have sold 16,936 shares worth $1,728,908. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGND opened at $102.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.25. The company has a quick ratio of 40.29, a current ratio of 40.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.60. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.24 and a 52-week high of $122.08.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $33.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 55.63% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The company’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LGND. ValuEngine cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.83.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.