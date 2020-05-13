Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Grows Stock Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.93.

In related news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,731,501.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $632,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,440,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock opened at $100.00 on Wednesday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $161.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.67 and a 200 day moving average of $134.86.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

