Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $290,000 Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $30,000.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $238.08 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $182.10 and a twelve month high of $295.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.6018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $7.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

