Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,743 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 427,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 228.8% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 376,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 262,075 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 74,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 43,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 374,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 80,408 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

Shares of JEF opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

