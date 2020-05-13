Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $5.84 Million Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,237 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Visa by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Visa by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $14,190,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,283,780.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,463,849. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V opened at $179.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.06. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The company has a market capitalization of $359.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

