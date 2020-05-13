Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Increases Position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned about 0.06% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PHB. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 976,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,815,000 after buying an additional 39,058 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 280.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 36,299 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 50,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 21,145 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 107,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 25,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 198,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter.

PHB stock opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average of $18.48. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $19.34.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.