Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Lowers Stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,854 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in eBay were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in eBay by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 211,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of eBay by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,105,883 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $39,933,000 after purchasing an additional 42,279 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.77.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $149,661.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,111.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. eBay Inc has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $42.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

