Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 15 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,503.15.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,375.18 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,228.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,324.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

