Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 500 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Eaton were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,895,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eaton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Eaton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.12.

Shares of ETN opened at $77.46 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $105.78. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.35.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

