Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.6% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 29,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12,360.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,807,000 after buying an additional 2,577,860 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $417,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,846.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $114.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.92 and its 200-day moving average is $120.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.05 billion, a PE ratio of 64.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

