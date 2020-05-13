Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 1,200 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Nucor were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $1,340,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Nucor by 382.8% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 15,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 12,460 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Nucor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 406,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,651,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 154,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 63,482 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Nucor by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NUE opened at $39.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.49. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $58.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Nucor from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

