Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 150 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $20,911,510,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,418,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,606,672,000 after purchasing an additional 658,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,528,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,038,144,000 after purchasing an additional 610,178 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,519,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,365,000 after purchasing an additional 301,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $298,802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ED. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $91.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.40.

ED opened at $71.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.91. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $95.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.08). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 70.02%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

