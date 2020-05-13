Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 195 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,626,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,936,000 after buying an additional 85,238 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 585,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,652,000 after buying an additional 146,835 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 493,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,240,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 243,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,227,000 after buying an additional 11,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 899.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 198,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,370,000 after buying an additional 178,304 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $292.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $275.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.53. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $384.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $1.1098 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This is a boost from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

