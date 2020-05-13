Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 350 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,661,000 after buying an additional 20,501 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 16,590 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $160.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of -891.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.90. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $212.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

In related news, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $1,696,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,672,441. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total value of $1,908,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,673 shares of company stock worth $10,741,791 over the last three months. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. MKM Partners cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.05.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

