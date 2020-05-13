Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ES. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $115,271.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.13.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $75.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.18. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $60.69 and a 1-year high of $99.42. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.36.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.