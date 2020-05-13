Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.99

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ZNTL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.99 and last traded at $36.45, with a volume of 106541 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.27.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZNTL. Guggenheim began coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

In other Passage Bio news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking bought 725,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $17,980,000.00.

About Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer.

