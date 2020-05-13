Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 98.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.6%.

NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $264.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.22. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $12.67.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.69 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital news, insider Arthur H. Penn acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $80,710.00. Also, insider Arthur H. Penn acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 100,250 shares of company stock valued at $482,061 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFLT shares. ValuEngine cut Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Maxim Group cut Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.42.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

