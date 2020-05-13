Personal Group Holdings plc (PGH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 on June 26th

Personal Group Holdings plc (LON:PGH) declared a dividend on Monday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

PGH stock opened at GBX 271.20 ($3.57) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 261 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 332.42. The company has a market cap of $83.53 million and a P/E ratio of 9.55. Personal Group has a 1 year low of GBX 207.53 ($2.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 479.60 ($6.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Personal Group (LON:PGH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported GBX 28.40 ($0.37) EPS for the quarter.

Personal Group Company Profile

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance, and employee services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Core Insurance, IT Salary Sacrifice, SaaS, and Other. The company offers insurance products, including hospital cash plans, convalescence plans, death benefit plans, and practical health plans.

