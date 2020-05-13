Peter Macphail Sells 10,000 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) Stock

Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) Senior Officer Peter Macphail sold 10,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.02, for a total value of C$120,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,516,731.68.

Peter Macphail also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 6th, Peter Macphail sold 10,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.74, for a total value of C$117,400.00.

Shares of AGI stock opened at C$11.04 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold Inc has a 12-month low of C$4.43 and a 12-month high of C$12.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.94.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$237.48 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGI. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$11.75 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

